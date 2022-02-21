Slow First Week Of Early Voting In Brazos County Still Draws More Than First Week In 2018

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock tells WTAW News the first week of early voting was “really slow”.

But there was more activity compared to the first week of early voting in 2018.

Possibly fueled by eight contested races…two Democratic and six Republican, the combined first week turnout was 3,610. That’s compared with a combined 2,117 in 2018.

First week turnout by Brazos County Republicans was 2,808. That’s compared with 1,507 in 2018.

First week turnout by Brazos County Democrats was 802. That’s compared with 610 in 2018.

After taking off Monday for the President’s Day holiday, early voting resumes Tuesday at five voting centers.

Voting locations and times and sample ballots are at brazosvotes.org.