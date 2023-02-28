Slaughter’s Historic First Two Rounds Leads Aggies at ICON Invitational

The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s golf team was led by Zoe Slaughter through the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational who shot a program record through 36 holes 14-under, 130 at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston on Monday.

“Zoe (Slaughter) was super comfortable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Thirty-six holes is very hard, but she was never out of sorts. She was in total control of the golf ball and her emotions the entire day. The zone she was in, I believe if we had to play another 18 tonight, she would have put up the same numbers. We are in the fight, so we have to go out tomorrow and finish.”

The Aggies smashed the 36-hole program record, turning in a 25-under, 551 after the first two rounds. The previous record was 12-under, 564, which A&M has posted three times. It posted a single-round program record 16-under, 272 to secure its spot in the lead heading into the final round. The Maroon & White sit in first, one shot ahead of second-place Iowa State.

Zoe Slaughter began the day with an eagle on No. 4 that set the tone for the rest of her 35 holes. She went on to shoot 7-under, 65 in the first and second rounds, which gave her sole possession of first place on the player leaderboard. The Houston native nailed 12 birdies and is one shot ahead of Illinois’ Isabel Sy.

Slaughter’s first and second rounds tied the fourth-lowest individual round in program history, and the junior joined Maddie Szeryk as the only Aggies to have three-or-more rounds of 7-under or lower.

Hailee Cooper also turned in an elite showing, tying for eighth at the end of the first two rounds. Cooper shot 2-under, 70 in the first 18 and 6-under, 66 in the second. The Montgomery, Texas, native led the team with 14 birdies heading into the third round.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee tied for 29th and Jennie Park tied for 34th after day one. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the starting five in 55th. Adela Cernousek, who was competing as an individual was tied for 13th after shooting 6-under 138 through the first 36.

Next Up

The Aggies return to the course tomorrow at 8 a.m. to begin the final round of the ICON Invitational.

Team Standings

1 – Texas A&M (-25)

2 – Iowa State (-24)

3 – USC (-22)

T4 – Oklahoma State (-19)

T4 – NC State (-19)

6 – North Texas (-16)

7 – Illinois (-14)

T8 – Maryland (-10)

T8 – Texas Tech (-10)

10 – SMU (-9)

11 – Texas State (-2)

12 – Tulsa (+3)

13 – Tennessee (+9)

14 – Houston (+10)

15 – Charlotte (+13)

16 – UTSA (+33)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 1 Texas A&M 279 (-9) 272 (-16) 551 (-25) 1 Zoe Slaughter 65 (-7) 65 (-7) 130 (-14) T8 Hailee Cooper 70 (-2) 66 (-6) 136 (-8) T29 Lana Calibuso-Kwee 72 (E) 70 (-2) 142 (-2) T34 Jennie Park 72 (E) 71 (-1) 143 (-1) T55 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 (E) 75 (+3) 147 (+3) T13 Adela Cernousek (i) 69 (-3) 69 (-3) 138 (-6)

(i)-Competing as individual

Credit to 12thman.com