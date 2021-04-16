Six Year Old Who Shows Up At A College Station Elementary School With Bruises Leads To The Mother’s Arrest

A six year old shows up at their College Station elementary school last week with red and purple bruises on their shoulders, back, and the back of their upper arms.

That led to the mother being arrested this week on a charge of injuring her child.

According to the College Station police arrest report, 24 year old Quanterrica Amos admitted striking the youngster approximately ten times as discipline for acting out in school.

Amos is in the Brazos County jail is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.