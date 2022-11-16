Six Weeks Into The New Fiscal Year, The College Station City Council Approves Its First Budget Amendment

Six weeks into the city of College Station’s new fiscal year, the city council approves the first amendment to its annual budget.

Fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard says almost half of the $26 million dollar adjustment, almost $12 million, is to have the money to pay for 23 vehicles that were pre-ordered as far back as two years but have not arrived.

The amendment also covers the more than $7 million dollar purchase of the former Macy’s store, almost $3 million to buy electricity, almost $3 million to cover the purchase of other items ordered during the last fiscal year, and just over $1 million to put into the renovation budget of a former fire department building on Texas Avenue near city hall.

Leonard says almost $3 million covers goods and services that were provided during the last fiscal year.

Mayor elect John Nichols provided observations about the amendment before the unanimous vote at the council’s November 10 meeting.

