Six Reports Of Gunfire In The Bryan/College Station Area In A Two Week Period

There has been six reports of gunfire in the Bryan and College Station area between March 5 and March 16.

Bryan police tweeted on March 16 about gunfire on West 17th where no one was hit and is not believed to be associated with a shooting the night before on Jordan Loop where one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. No arrests have been announced in either incident.

College Station police officers on March 14 responded to an apartment shooting on Valley View where no one was hit and no arrests have been made.

On March 10 southeast of College Station, Brazos County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper responded to a disturbance involving a weapon. A man who did not obey commands to drop his gun was shot and killed by a DPS trooper.

On March 9, CSPD arrested a woman for firing a gun while outside her sister’s apartment on Harvey Road. No one was struck.

And BPD continues to investigate a murder involving gunfire the early morning of March 5 along Highway 21 near Marino Road.