Six Digit Bonds For Men Arrested On Weapons And Domestic Violence Charges

College Station police release the arrest report December 19th of a Bryan man who was taken to jail on December 2nd on what totals 12 felony charges. 34 year old Brandon Willis was originally charged with stealing his girlfriend’s debit cards and the license plates and vehicle registration sticker off his aunt’s car. Additional charges are stealing six guns and two counts of unlawful possession of a gun by a felon. CSPD arrest reports say five rifles, a handgun, and a compound bow were recovered. All the weapons were in the home of the girlfriend’s father, where Willis had been living. Willis remains jailed as of December 25th in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000 dollars and a hold for a parole violation from the state prison system.

A College Station man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s face twice on December 17th. College Station police arrest reports also say the man violated a protection order after he was arrested in October for assaulting the same woman. And the man was also charged with evading arrest. The arrest report says that was the second time that night that officers responded to a call involving the same people. 23 year old Daylin Kessee remains in jail as of December 25th in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 dollars.