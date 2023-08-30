Six Bryan Police Officers Involved In An Arrest On Charges Of Firing A Gun Earlier This Month

Six Bryan police officers are involved in the arrest of a College Station man at Post Oak Mall.

The latest charge against 38 year old Renae Navarro accuses him of firing a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. This took place just after four in the morning on August 6.

The BPD arrest report says the 9-1-1 dispatcher who was on the phone with the victim heard gunfire. Officers found several shell casings and several bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

Navarro is also jailed after bonds were surrendered in three cases where he is awaiting trials. They are a second case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violating a protection order two or more times during a 12 month period, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The BPD arrest report did not indicate any issues with members of the directed deployment team taking Navarro into custody after he walked out the west side of the mall by Dillard’s Monday afternoon.

At the time of his latest arrest, Navarro was also charged with possessing 1.8 grams of methamphetamine.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Navarro remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $297,000 dollars.