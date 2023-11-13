Six Arrests On Prostitution Charges

Last Friday (November 10), six men were arrested at an unidentified hotel in Brazos County on prostitution charges.

Arrest reports from the sheriff’s office say the men responded to ads created by law enforcement and undercover female officers posing as prostitutes.

The ages of those who were arrested range from 27 to 68 and live in Bryan, College Station, Hearne, Bremond, and Rosebud.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the sting were College Station, Texas A&M, and Caldwell police, the Grimes County sheriff’s office, D-P-S, and the F-B-I.

All six are out of jail after each posted a $5,000 dollar bond.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

Under the leadership of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, officers executed a planned operation aimed at targeting commercial sex buyers located in our community. The arrested individuals are identified as: Bielamowicz, Ronnie Wayne D.O.B 08/21/1969, Tirado-Tirado, Juan Antonio D.O.B 07/11/1991, Sweed, Thomas Jamar D.O.B 07/12/1992, Reddy Reddy, Chalhukya D.O.B 01/04/1990, Maas, Michael Edwin D.O.B 05/11/1955, and Torres Hernandez, Jose Maria D.O.B 05/09/1996.

This operation is a testament to our dedication to safeguard our community members, especially those most vulnerable and at risk of exploitation. The success of this operation shows how valuable it is to have local agencies working together towards a common goal.

Due to the sensitive nature of these operations, we will not be providing any details that could endanger potential future victims.