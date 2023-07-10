Six Aggies Receive ITA All-Academic Honors

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Six members of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team received Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Monday.

The Aggie recipients included upperclassmen Jayci Goldsmith who maintained a 3.80 GPA while pursuing her master’s degree in human resource development and Elise Robbins who boasted a team-high 3.88 GPA studying allied health. A pair of sophomore’s, Mary Stoiana and Kayal Gownder, were also recognized as they reached the threshold in sport management (3.58) and biomedical engineering (3.86), respectively. Finally, in their first year in Aggieland, Avery Esquivel and Lizanne Boyer rounded out the honors. Esquivel secured a 3.78 GPA studying psychology, while Boyer earned a 3.52 GPA perusing her degree in general studies.

The Maroon & White saw another successful season on the courts, with many of the All-Academic recipients playing key roles. The program secured its second-consecutive undefeated SEC regular season title, while also making back-to-back NCAA quarterfinal appearances.

In order to receive the ITA All-Academic honor student-athletes had to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) throughout the 2022-23 academic year.