SI’s Dellenger: SEC Strongly Considering Conference-Only Schedule

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports the Southeastern Conference is moving closer to a 10-game, conference-only football schedule to help combat the coronavirus.

NEWS: The #SEC is moving closer to a conference-only 10-game schedule, sources tell @SINow. ADs agreed on the matter Wednesday and presidents are expected to meet Thursday, though they may delay a decision until next week. This is a fluid situation. https://t.co/er591whOF0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 29, 2020

SEC athletic directors met in Birmingham earlier this month and said a formal decision would be made about the football season in late July.

Several other conferences, including the Pac-12 and Big 10, have already moved to a conference-only format. The ACC announced Wednesday that it would go to an 11-game schedule (10 conference games and one non-conference).

As it stands, Texas A&M is scheduled to play three non-conference opponents in 2020, beginning with Sep. 5th’s season-opener against Abilene Christian.