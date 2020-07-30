SI’s Dellenger: SEC Strongly Considering Conference-Only Schedule

July 30, 2020 Zach Taylor

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports the Southeastern Conference is moving closer to a 10-game, conference-only football schedule to help combat the coronavirus.

SEC athletic directors met in Birmingham earlier this month and said a formal decision would be made about the football season in late July.

Several other conferences, including the Pac-12 and Big 10, have already moved to a conference-only format. The ACC announced Wednesday that it would go to an 11-game schedule (10 conference games and one non-conference).

As it stands, Texas A&M is scheduled to play three non-conference opponents in 2020, beginning with Sep. 5th’s season-opener against Abilene Christian.