Siri, Astros Edge Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros continued their winning ways Tuesday, edging the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1 at Chase Field.

Things were all knotted up at 1-1 until the top of the 9th, when Michael Brantley drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single.

Houston’s Jose Siri had a big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer and scoring both of Houston’s runs.

Siri is off to a hot start in his second big league season, batting .455 in three games.

He’ll look to crack the lineup again Thursday afternoon when the ‘Stros visit the D-Backs again at 2:40 p.m. Coverage is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.