Shoplifting Arrest Of 111 Items From The West Bryan Walmart Store

A Franklin woman awaiting three trials in Brazos County courts on misdemeanor charges is accused of trying to walk out of the west Bryan Walmart store with 111 items valued before sales taxes at $1,280.03.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, 23 year old Makayla Boesch paid for a pack of cigarettes then headed for the exit when she was stopped an officer.

Her shopping cart had 42 personal hygiene items, 34 pieces of clothing, 29 household products, five consumable goods, and one handbag.

Boesch, who was also charged with possessing a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.

Online court records show her upcoming trials are on charges of selling alcohol to minors, misdemeanor theft, and causing a vehicle accident resulting in property damage.