Shop for CASA Back-to-School Drive

Voices for Children invites you to shop for a child in foster care during its annual back-to-school clothing drive.

Amy Faulkner, VFC Executive Director, says kids they serve might be in a new living situation or starting at a new school in August.

“Those kids might be in a completely new environment, but either way we want them to feel confident and excited about starting a new school year,” says Faulkner.

Faulkner says they can match you with a child to shop for or you can donate in other ways.

“We have an Amazon wish list for gift cards, backpacks, lunchboxes. We even have some nap mats on there for our younger kids who go to daycare,” says Faulkner.

Voices for Children CASA serves children in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison and Leon counties.

Click HERE to find more information on Shop for CASA.

Listen to “Shop for CASA Back-to-School Clothing Drive” on Spreaker.