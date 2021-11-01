Shooting And Barricaded Suspect At A College Station Apartment Complex

College Station police dealt with a barricaded person following a shooting Sunday in an apartment south of Easterwood Airport.

According to CSPD tweets, the person who was shot called 9-1-1. They were taken to the hospital with a suspected serious injury.

Officers were sent to the Lake Walk apartments Sunday afternoon just before 3:30. CSPD was assisted by multiple agencies at the scene until taking the barricaded suspect into custody at about 10 p.m.

During the standoff, CSPD tweeted residents in three buildings were not allowed to enter or exit. There was no shelter in place at the nearby Stella Hotel.