Shelters Available At Reed Arena And Twin City Mission

Texas A&M has announced that Reed Arena is available as a shelter for those impacted by power outages between Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Thursday at noon. There will be no cots, food, or beverages. You are asked to park in lot 100 or 102 and enter at the main entrance.

Twin City Mission at 2505 South College in Bryan is also available as a shelter. Visitors will go through the mission’s check in process and will have to follow CDC guidelines.

News release from Texas A&M:

A warming center at Reed Arena will open at 4 p.m. today for individuals and families in the community impacted by power outages.

It is important to point out that minimal amenities are available at this time. This means that there will be no cots, food or beverages. The facility is being warmed to 70 degrees to assist those who wish to seek shelter from the cold.

The facility is expected to remain open through noon Thursday, Feb. 18. Please park in either lot 102 or 100 and enter at the main entrance to Reed Arena (Look for “Reed Arena” sign on building side facing Kyle Field).

Anyone considering relocation to the shelter should do so before 9 p.m. tonight as continued freezing rain is expected.

Families and individuals wishing to shelter are strongly encouraged to bring their own blankets, food and beverages (no alcohol), as well as face-coverings for wearing indoors. The Red Cross will have limited blankets available. Physical distancing measures remain in effect due to COVID-19. No pets are allowed in Reed Arena (please make arrangements for your pets to stay safe while you are not at home). Bathrooms are functional, and seating is available.

Please use extreme caution if relocating.

Additional information from Twin City Mission about the shelter on South College in Bryan:

Twin City Mission director of community relations and development Ron Crozier tells WTAW News that if someone needs shelter, they are set up as usual.

Crozier says “Under these circumstances one or two night stays are expected and we’re prepared for that.”

Visitors will need to go thru the normal check-in process.

And everyone will have to follow CDC guidelines which includes social distancing and masks.

Crozier says on Monday night they had 40 people in the shelter, so there was space available.