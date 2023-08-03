Share Your Opinions About The Future Interstate 14 With The Texas Department Of Transportation

If you have an opinion about the future route of Interstate 14, you can share it with the Texas department of transportation (TxDOT).

Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan says an online survey is available through August 11th.

Promoters of I-14 and connecting routes have given the nickname “forts to ports” highway going from Texas to Georgia to connect military installations, the gulf coast, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Click HERE to be directed to the TxDOT website about I-14, which includes a survey at the bottom of the webpage.

Click below to hear comments from Bob Colwell of the TxDOT Bryan district office, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

