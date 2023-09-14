Sexual Assault Resource Center Recruiting for Advocate Training

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is recruiting people to apply for an upcoming advocate training.

Kayla Duncan, Director of Communications and Outreach, says the training teaches volunteers how to assist with their crisis hotline and conduct hospital and law enforcement visits with victims.

“Overall they will get 40 hours of training and additional training through the time that they are advocates. They can decided the shifts they want to work, whether that is hotline or accompaniment,” says Duncan.

Duncan says SARC cannot run without advocates.

“They help it run 24/7 at all times, so we are very grateful for them and what they’re able to assist us and the community with,” says Duncan.

Duncan says the upcoming advocate training starts September 26th, but applications are due by September 18th.

Click HERE to apply and find more information.

