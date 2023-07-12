Seventh Postponement In The Brazos County District Court Criminal Trial Of A Former Arts Council Director

For the seventh time in three years, there has been a postponement in the trial of a former director of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) on charges of credit card abuse.

Sylvia McMullen was in the Brazos County courthouse Monday morning as jury selection was scheduled to begin.

Monday afternoon, the trial judge told WTAW News that he delayed the trial after he was given information that he could not disclose.

McMullen is accused of making transactions on a credit card that was not issued to her, and without the Arts Council permission.

According to a news release from the arts council’s lawyer, McMullen was fired in January 2019 after misusing an ACBV credit card. ACBV did not disclose details.

Before McMullen was indicted in May 2019, she told WTAW News that she gave a check to cover nearly $700 dollars in charges to her deputy director, and she notified the arts council board president and treasurer.

Online court records did not show a new trial date as of July 12.