Seven Occupants Escape A West Bryan House Fire

Smoke detectors alerted a west Bryan family to a fire before sunrise Friday morning.

Lt. Ethan Ballard of the Bryan fire marshal’s office says two adults, two children, two dogs, and a cat were not injured.

No cause has been determined to the fire on Hickory Ridge in The Traditions.

Six units from the Bryan and College Station fire departments responded to the alarm just after 3:30 Friday morning.

No firefighters were injured. No neighboring homes were threatened.

Ballard says firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke at the rear of the one level home.

Firefighters had to go into a defensive position after the fire spread into the attic which is located under a tin roof.

