Serena Williams advances to Australian Open Semifinals

Serena Williams has advanced to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament back in 2017.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will face 3rd seed Naomi Osaka Thursday.

The other women’s semifinal will be decided tonight after top-seed Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals, , followed by No. 22 Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula.

In the Men’s quarters, top-seed Novak Djokovic squares off with Alexander Zverev Tuesday morning.

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev faces No. 7 Andrey Rublev Tuesday night.