Serena Williams advances to Australian Open Semifinals

February 16, 2021 Zach Taylor

Serena Williams has advanced to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament back in 2017.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will face 3rd seed Naomi Osaka Thursday.

The other women’s semifinal will be decided tonight after top-seed Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals, , followed by No. 22 Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula.

In the Men’s quarters, top-seed Novak Djokovic squares off with Alexander Zverev Tuesday morning.

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev faces No. 7 Andrey Rublev Tuesday night.

 