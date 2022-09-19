September City Of Bryan Capital Projects Update

Much of the September city of Bryan capital projects report that was presented to the city council focused on the progress of the Legends events center at Midtown Park.

City manager Kean Register also updated the council on street projects that are supervised by the Texas department of public safety.

Register also brought up a couple of Veterans Day projects at the Bryan city cemetery.

Click below for comments from Kean Register during the September 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Information from the Bryan city manager’s office:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• Construction of the Washington Avenue at 33rd Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway. The project includes storm sewer improvements as well as sanitary sewer and water line relocations to accommodate the larger drainage box culverts being installed. The intersection will remain closed until anticipated completion in November.

• The contractor is working on the Midtown Blvd Extension punch-list, and closeout is expected at the end of the month.

• Construction on Phase 1 of the Old Hearne Road project has begun, with limits from Wilhelm to Texas Ave, and is expected to complete late 2023.

• The Palasota Street Phase 2 construction project is underway and will be complete by the end of 2022.

• TXDOT has started Phase 1 of the Texas Avenue project, but is experiencing long lead times for certain materials. The project limits are from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street, including the Highway 21 intersection redesign with a new signal at Waco Street. Demolition is underway at the Hwy 21 intersection.

• TXDOT has bid the FM158 project and construction is expected this fall. The project scope includes raised medians, roundabouts, traffic signals, sidewalks and landscaping, with limits from Texas Ave to just past the Post Office. The section from the post office to Highway 6 will be included with TXDOT’s Hwy 6 widening project, with estimated completion in fall 2024.

• The contractor for the E. 29th Street Traffic Signal Replacement Project began work on the project at Carter Creek Parkway and at Broadmoor Drive. Project completion is expected by end of the year.

• Staff is awaiting Union Pacific’s execution of the needed agreements on the Railroad Quiet Zone so work within the ROW may begin.

• TXDOT awarded the Texas Avenue project to Brazos Paving, and expects construction to begin in January and last approximately 9 months. The project includes construction of raised medians, and ranges from 15th Street to University Drive.

IN OTHER NEWS…

• A ceremony will be held on POW-MIA Day, Friday, September 16th, at 10:00 a.m., at the Veterans Section of the Bryan City Cemetery.

• On weekends in October, the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) will be volunteering their time (up to 400 hours) cleaning up the fence lines at Oakwood Cemetery. The group also will be helping Wreaths Across America with a project to replace the Ossuary for retired U.S.A. flag ashes and rework the “Old Glory” headstone and grounds behind the Astin Chapel within Bryan City Cemetery. The Astin Chapel Ossuary will be a part of the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial dedication on Veterans Day.

• Lastly, the dedication of the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial is also on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th, at 10:00 a.m., at the Veteran’s Section of the Bryan City Cemetery. This event is in partnership with Wreaths Across America, Brazos Valley Cares, and Watson Signs & Monuments.