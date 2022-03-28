Sensational Singles Play Propels No. 25 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis to Win Over No. 8 Georgia

Story by Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team used four singles wins to defeat No. 8 Georgia Sunday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 16-9 on the season and 4-2 in league play while the Bulldogs fell to 13-5 this spring and 5-2 in conference matches.

Trailing 3-2 and needing to win both matches still on the court, attention turned to junior Guido Marson and freshman Giulio Perego. Marson nicked the first set 6-4 before dropping the middle set by the reverse score to No. 32 Tristan McCormick. In the final frame, Marson took his game to an extra level and blanked McCormick 6-0 to even the team match at three.

With entire crowd shifting to Perego’s court, the Milan, Italy native was up to the task and propelled the Maroon & White to victory. UGA’s No. 104 Trent Bryde pinched the first set tiebreaker before Perego claimed the second set 7-5. In the final set, Perego took advantage of a couple early breaks to win 6-1 and begin the party on court four.

After dropping the doubles point to open the match, A&M fought back into the match with a quick win on court five by Pierce Rollins over Blake Croyder, 6-1, 6-4, to even the match at one-all. Moments later, Georgia reclaimed the lead through a 6-3, 6-3 win on court one by No. 17 Hamish Stewart over No. 56 Noah Schachter.

The match evened again at two after A&M’s Luke Casper throttled Erik Grevelius 7-6(4), 6-1 on court six. The Bulldogs took the 3-2 lead through a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win on court two by No. 76 Philip Henning over Raphael Perot.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“After having chances to win on Friday night and not finishing that match, I am most proud of our team’s ability to put that behind them. They came out here today ready to face play and face adversity almost immediately after dropping that doubles point. We served for the point after putting ourselves in position to win and were not able to put that point on the board. For them to come out against an experienced team like Georgia and fight like that is a tremendous confidence builder for our young team. We could not be prouder of the way they battled.”

On winning four singles matches…

“We have been winning a lot of matches at five and six, so winning courts three through six is an extension of that. The other day we played from ahead the whole match and were not able to slam the door, but today we were playing from behind all day and just kept fighting. I felt like we had a good chance to win after we kept hanging around. We have not lost a doubles point against a great team and then won four singles points so far this season, so this is a tremendous confidence building for these guys.”

Giulio Perego, Texas A&M freshman

On his win…

“Steve [Denton] just told me in the second set that it was either me or nobody else. He said if you win, we win. So he just kept me going and helped me get through tiredness and the heat. He kept me focused on the game plan and what I had to do to get this win.”

On closing out the match…

“I was just thinking one point at a time and keep on taking my time. I needed to stick to my game plan, take my opportunities, and go get it. Like I have been telling the guys, we were going to get the job done. I always tell the guys that at this level, no one gives you anything so you either go get it or they take it.”

RESULTS

Georgia vs Texas A&M

3/27/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#25 Texas A&M 4, #8 Georgia 3

Singles competition

1. #17 Hamish Stewart (UGA) def. #56 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3

2. #76 Philip Henning (UGA) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

3. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. #32 Tristan McCormick (UGA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. #104 Trent Bryde (UGA) 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 6-1

5. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Blake Croyder (UGA) 6-1, 6-4

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Erik Grevelius (UGA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. #65 Tristan McCormick/Hamish Stewart (UGA) 6-4

2. #26 Trent Bryde/Philip Henning (UGA) def. Giulio Perego/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 7-6 (7-4)

3. #53 Erik Grevelius/Blake Croyder (UGA) def. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Georgia 13-5, 5-2; National ranking #8

Texas A&M 16-9, 4-2; National ranking #25

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,1,6,2,3,4)