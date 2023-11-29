Senior Residents In College Station And Bryan Are Now Included In Brazos County’s R-U-OK Welfare Check Program

Senior residents living in College Station and Bryan can now receive regular welfare checks through the Brazos County sheriff’s office R-U-OK program.

County commissioner Nancy Berry announced during Tuesday’s (November 28) commission meeting that the police chiefs in both cities have agreed to allow their patrol officers to check on seniors.

Berry says residents over 65 who live alone are eligible.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos County website for more information about registering and volunteering to call residents.

Click below for comments from Nancy Berry during the November 27, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.