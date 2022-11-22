Senior Member Of The Blinn College Board Of Trustees Announces He Will Not Seek A Fifth Term

November’s meeting of the Blinn College board of trustees meeting included the board’s senior member announcing that he will not run for a fifth term.

Douglas Borchardt, who joined the board in 2010 by defeating an incumbent, said “it is time to pass the baton to another.”

Borchardt recalled joining the board during one of the most troubling times at Blinn, saying “during those five years, the board faced numerous and continually cascading challenges. And the board recognized that a change was needed to first to first steady the college and second to somehow and in some way engineer a new direction for Blinn College.”

As for the current direction, Borchardt said “I believe that those new directional efforts have been achieved and continued to flourish, and that Blinn College is in a good position for continued growth and success.

Trustees chairman Jim Kolkhorst and chancellor Mary Hensley thanked Borchardt for his service.

Click below for comments from the November 15, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting: