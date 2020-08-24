Senator John Cornyn Visits Brazos Valley Food Bank

Senator John Cornyn visited the Brazos Valley Food Bank Monday and learned how federal pandemic relief money has been used at the food bank, the cities of Bryan and College Station, the Texas A&M system, Bryan ISD, and CHI St. Joseph Health.

Senator Cornyn was also asked about the next coronavirus relief bill, the United States Postal Service, mail-in voting, and how long we can expect to receive November’s election results.

You will also hear from Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director, Brazos Valley Food Bank, John Sharp, Chancellor, Texas A&M University System, Theron Park, CEO, St. Joseph’s Health, Andrew Nelson, Mayor, City of Bryan, Karl Mooney, Mayor, City of College Station, and Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Superintendent, Bryan ISD.

