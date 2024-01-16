Senator John Cornyn Expects Passage Of Another Short Term Federal Budget Bill

Federal lawmakers are again having to approve a short term spending bill.

During senator John Cornyn’s last visit with Texas reporters (on January 11), he placed the blame for not passing a long term budget bill on majority leader Chuck Schumer.

Cornyn expects another continuing resolution will be passed to fund the federal government through March, which he says takes lawmakers away from doing other things.

He gave two examples…not being able to address all the challenges being faced by the U.S. military and not getting to the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Click below for comments from John Cornyn during his visit with Texas reporters on January 11, 2023:

Listen to “Senator John Cornyn comments about federal lawmakers having to approve another short term federal spending bill” on Spreaker.