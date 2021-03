Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about health care legislation, the Texas power grid failure, the financial impact on power providers, the possibility of a natural gas reserve, Commissioner Sid Miller suing the Lieutenant Governor, proposed changes to the Public Utility Commission, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

