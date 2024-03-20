Second Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Eight Months On Check Forgery Charges

An Illinois woman is arrested for the second time in eight months by College Station police on charges of trying to cash forged checks.

21 year old Iyanna Henderson was out of jail on bond after she was indicted on one felony when she returned to jail on Monday (March 18) on three more felony warrants.

College Station police arrest reports say when Henderson and an accomplice were arrested last July for forging one check, investigators found seven more checks with a total value of more than $14,000 dollars.

Detectives determined the victims were from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico, Georgia, and Illinois.

The accomplice, who is also from Illinois, has been in jail since his arrest last July…and jail records don’t show additional charges.

Henderson remains held in lieu of bonds on the new charges that totals $65,000 dollars.