Second Time In Less Than A Year Severe Weather Damages A Bryan High Gym Floor

For the second time in 11 months, there was damage to a Bryan High School gym floor.

Bryan ISD’s construction manager Paul Buckner told school board members this week that after the floor was replaced following the May 2020 hailstorm, the floor was damaged again from the April 8, 2021 hailstorm.

During last month’s storm, Buckner reported roofers were stuck on top of the gym building and held insulation boards over their heads to deflect hailstones.

Buckner said half the new floor had to be replaced.

BISD board members awarded a $91,000 construction contract. Buckner said the district will be reimbursed by the roofing company’s insurance company.

Click below for comments from Paul Buckner during the May 17, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Second time in less than a year that severe weather damages a Bryan High School gym floor” on Spreaker.