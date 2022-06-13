Second Time Bond Is Revoked For Bryan Man Indicted On A Murder Charge

For the second time in as many years, a Bryan man is back in jail after bond was revoked while awaiting a trial on a murder charge.

26 year old Demetrius Thomas Jr. is one of two men accused of a drive by shooting in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood in June of 2020.

Bond was revoked after Thomas was arrested last Friday after leaving a Northgate bar on charges of failing to use a sidewalk and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the College Station police arrest report, being in a bar and being out at 1:30 in the morning were bond violations.

The arrest report also brought up another CSPD officer stopping a dually driven by Thomas earlier this year and recovering more than $10,000 dollars in cash and four ounces of marijuana.