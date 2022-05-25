Second Structure Fire Alarm At A College Station Apartment Complex In Six Weeks

College Station firefighters responding to an alarm of a structure fire at an apartment complex for the second time in six weeks found a much less serious situation.

CSFD reports one ladder truck and five engine trucks arrived at the same time Tuesday afternoon at Sundance apartments on Harvey Road.

While smoke was seen coming out of one apartment, the source was in an oven.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread.

No one was injured and no residents were displaced.

On April 9, a fire caused by an abandoned or discarded cigarette damaged 16 units.