Second Report Of Gunfire In A Bryan Neighborhood In Three Weeks

Bryan police respond to a report of gunfire in a neighborhood near Palasota and West 28th for the second time in three weeks.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News no one was injured. But Tuesday night’s (March 13) gunfire on Cassib Street struck one home and four vehicles.

Investigators say what happened Tuesday night and the night of February 19th do not appear to be random. In the first incident, one person reported a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

BPD has responded to four reports of gunfire since Sunday night (March 10) in three different neighborhoods. There have been no injuries, no arrests, and no determination if there is any relationship to what has happened.

Monday (March 11) during the noon hour, officers went to a home on Leonard Road where a resident found a bullet inside their residence. That was nine hours after officers were a couple of blocks away on Jordan Loop where officers found evidence of gunfire. And Sunday evening (March 10), officers found evidence of gunfire on Williamson Drive near Midtown Park’s skate park.

And a WTAW listener sent a text reporting there was also gunfire near the skate park on Truman Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday (March 11) where “the car across the street from me was hit twice.”