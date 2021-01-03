Second Phase Of College Station’s Fun For All Playground Opens

The second phase of the privately funded Fun For All playground for people with special needs at College Station’s Central Park is open.

Publicity chairwoman Lisa Aldrich says “it’s a soft opening (and) we’re going to have a party when we get past some of this COVID.”

The second phase includes the John David and Carolyn Crow memorial field with artificial turf, two wheelchair accessible merry go rounds, a sensory panel maze containing bright colors, restrooms, and shower facilities.

Phase three of the park, which includes a fishing pier, quiet area, and stick forest, is in the design and fundraising stage.

The $3.5 million dollar park is a collaborative effort of the city of College Station and area Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs.

