Second Fire In As Many Years At The Texas Renaissance Festival

For the second time in as many years, there was a fire at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

According to a festival news release, no people or animals were hurt from the fire that occurred Tuesday shortly after midnight.

The fire started in a kitchen in the “Kingdom of Tuscany” area, formerly known as the Italian Village.

While the kitchen sustained significant damage, the festival will be open regular hours on its final weekend this Friday through Sunday.

Festival officials suspect an electrical transformer blew and the fire was exacerbated by a nearby propane tank.

Todd Mission firefighters and police responded, and the fire was out within 15 minutes.

This follows a fire in October 2020 in the Polish Pub area of the festival grounds where three booths were lost and two booths were damaged but saved.