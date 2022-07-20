Second Expansion In Two Months Announced By Bryan Based John Deere Dealer

For the second time in as many months, Bryan based John Deere dealership United Ag & Turf has expanded.

This week’s acquisition of Fish and Still equipment adds United locations in Crockett, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Henderson, and Marshall.

In June, United added Mustang Equipment dealerships in San Antonio, Marble Falls, and Bulverde.

United now has 36 locations with more than 800 employees in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

News release from United Ag and Turf:

United Ag & Turf, a 36 location John Deere dealership, headquartered in Bryan, Texas has completed the acquisition of Fish & Still Equipment, a John Deere Dealership, with locations in Nacogdoches, Marshall, Henderson, Crockett, and Lufkin, Texas. The acquisition of Fish & Still Equipment was completed on July 18, 2022.

The newly acquired locations continue to expand United Ag & Turf’s footprint, strengthening the ability to serve customers. “This acquisition continues with our strategy to provide preeminent parts, service, and equipment support and solutions to our customers through efficiency and scale, enabling better pricing and selection for our customers,” Brody Pettit, CEO, United Ag & Turf.

This addition comes less than two months after the acquisition of the John Deere organization, Mustang Equipment in Marble Falls, Bulverde, and San Antonio on June 1, 2022. “We’ve already felt the positive impact the expansion into this area has had on our customers and employees alike.” said Pettit. “We’re looking forward to providing the same result with this acquisition as well.”

Chris James, Fish and Still’s President and CEO, was pleased with the value proposition United Ag & Turf brings to their employees and customers. “There is nothing more than the love I have for my employees and the customers who have been with me over the years. I believe this acquisition will bring new opportunities for Fish and Still employees and value to our long-standing customers in east Texas. United Ag and Turf is simply the right fit for this market.”

As part of the United Ag & Turf network, the newly acquired locations will now be able to offer customers many benefits not available to them in the past; expanded equipment selection and parts inventory, access to a 24 hour on-site mobile service network, and a beneficiary of United Ag & Turf’s Support and Solutions Operation Center.

About United Ag & Turf

United Ag & Turf is an authorized John Deere dealer, with more than 800 employees and 36 locations in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. United Ag and Turf offers the complete line of John Deere agricultural, commercial, and residential products, certified John Deere parts and service for all product categories, and offers industry leading support and solutions across all customer segments. For more information visit www.UnitedAgandTurf.com.