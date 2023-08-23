Second Candidate Withdraws From The Texas House District 14 Republican Primary

A second candidate has withdrawn from next year’s Republican primary for the Texas house district that is opening with the retirement of John Raney.

Local businessman Larry Hodges posted a letter on his campaign social media which he described as an apology.

Hodges wrote “maybe selfishly, I ignored some of the challenges and responsibilities I have, both personally and to those closest to me. These things are not likely to change”.

Hodges also wrote “the outpour of support has been truly humbling.”

Previously withdrawing was former state representative Fred Brown.

Seeking the GOP nomination for the House District 14 seat is retired Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk.

The first day to file for the March 2024 primary is November 11.