Second Candidate Announces Running For The Republican Nomination For The Texas House District 12 Seat

Next year’s retirement from the Texas House by representative Kyle Kacal of College Station has generated a second candidate to fill that future vacancy.

This will be John Harvey Slocum’s second attempt, after failing two years ago to unseat John Raney representing House District 14.

Slocum, a Brazos County Republican, joins Trey Wharton of Huntsville in seeking the G-O-P nomination for the House District 12 seat that also includes Washington, Grimes, Walker, Madison, and Robertson counties.

As of November 30th, no Democrats have filed for HD 12 according to the secretary of state’s website.

The deadline to file for the primary election next March is December 11th.