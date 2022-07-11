Second Bryan City Councilman Announces Running For Mayor

A second member of the Bryan city council announces running for mayor in this November’s election.

Bobby Gutierrez, who made the announcement Monday morning, is finishing his third year as single member district (SMD) three councilman. Gutierrez was elected in 2020 after serving as chairman and longtime member of the Bryan planning and zoning commission.

Gutierrez joins single member district five councilman Brent Hairston in seeking the mayor’s post that is opening because Andrew Nelson is term limited from the position.

The official filing period for city council and school board positions in Bryan and College Station starts July 25.

Five of the seven seats on the Bryan council are involved in this November’s general election.

Bryan council positions that are up for four year terms are mayor and SMD one and two. Up for two year terms are SMD five and the city wide place six council seats.

Those who are interested in running for Bryan mayor or one of the four council positions are open in this November’s election are invited to a workshop July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building that will be led by the city secretary’s office.

