Second Brazos County Elected Official Is Retiring In 2022 And Brazos County Republicans And Democrats Have Contested March Primaries

A second Brazos County elected official is not seeking re-election next year. County court at law number two judge Jim Locke, who has served in that position since April of 2000, tells WTAW News he will be nearing 70 years old when he retires. He hopes to work as a visiting judge and possibly do some mediation. Two Republicans have filed for Locke’s position, Mark Maltsberger and Roy Brantley.

Also retiring next year is precinct four county commissioner Irma Cauley. Two Democrats have filed for that position, Ann Roney and Roy Flores.

In other contested primaries:

There is a third GOP candidate for district clerk, Krystal Kelly, who is running against Margaret Meece and Gabriel Garcia.

A fourth Republican has filed for county commissioner in precinct two. Ronnie Vitulli Sr. joins the field of Silas Garrett, Chuck Konderla, and Russ Ford.

Incumbent Texas House district 12 representative Kyle Kacal of College Station has drawn two Republican opponents, Joshua Hamm of Bryan and Ben Bius of Huntsville.

And congressman Pete Sessions has a Republican opponent in the newly drawn CD-17, Paulette Carson of Apple Springs in Trinity County. Next year, Brazos County moves from CD-17 to CD-10. CD-17 will include Milam, Robertson, and all of Leon County.

Some Brazos County Democrats have a second contested primary. Incumbent precinct four justice of the peace Celina Vasquez is opposed by Loretta Garcia and Darrell Booker.

December 13 is the filing deadline for the March primary.