SEC postpones LSU-Florida game as Gators deal with outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ The Southeastern Conference has postponed Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU after the Gators had 19 players test positive for COVID-19. The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league’s built-in bye week before its title game.

It’s the second SEC game bumped this week. Missouri-Vanderbilt already was postponed.

Florida hosts Missouri next, on Oct. 24, and that game also could be in jeopardy. LSU’s next scheduled game is also Oct. 24, when the Tigers are slated to host South Carolina.