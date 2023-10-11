SEC Honors for Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M’s Miranda Grana and Joslyn Oakley earned their first SEC weekly honors of the year Tuesday after helping the Aggies pick up a pair of road victories over the weekend, topping league-foe South Carolina and Virginia Tech in a double-dual meet. Grana was named SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week, while Oakley garnered SEC Women’s Diver of the Week accolades.

Grana impressed on Saturday, tallying three individual top-two finishes and helping the 200 medley relay get to the wall first. The Guadalajara, Mexico, native claimed both backstroke events, notching an NCAA B cut time in each, as she clocked in at 52.49 in the 100 and 1:56.39 in the 200. Grana added a second-place finish in the 50 free, going 23.19. She also went 24.77 as the leadoff on the 200 medley relay to help the Aggies finish in 1:39.58.

Oakley swept the springboards on Saturday, posting a score of 298.88 on the 1-meter and later securing the top spot with a score of 326.85 on the 3-meter. The Mooresville, North Carolina, native has already punched her ticket to NCAA Zones after qualifying for the post season meet in the season opener against Incarnate Word.

The men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams get back to action Friday, Oct. 27th in an SEC matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Rec Center Natatorium at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego was named SEC Male Diver of the Week for the second week in a row the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bottego continued his early success as he swept the springboards over South Carolina and Virginia Tech Saturday at the Carolina Natatorium.

Bottego finished with a score of 355.58 on the 1-meter to take first and secured the top spot on the 3-meter after earning a score of 368.10.

