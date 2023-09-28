SEC Announces TV Designations, Tip Times for Aggie Hoops

September 28, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Brad Marquardt  |  Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  At least 26 of the 31 games on the Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s schedule will featured on national television as the SEC announced its 2023-24 broadcast schedule on Thursday.

Additionally, Texas A&M is awaiting TV designations for road matchups with Ohio State (Nov. 6) and SMU (Nov. 14) and the TV schedule for the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida over the Thanksgiving week.

The Aggies’ home matchups with Kentucky (Jan. 13) and Arkansas (Feb. 20) are on ESPN, the regular season finale at Ole Miss is on CBS (March 9), five games are ESPN2 and nine game are on the SEC Network. Six other games will be available on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU).

The two home games not on national TV  — vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 6 and 2023 NCAA Tournament participant Oral Roberts on Nov. 17 —  will be streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule and tip times, please visit 12thman.com.

2023-24 Texas A&M TV Designations / Tip Times

Date

Opponent

Network

Time (CT)

Nov. 29, 2023 (Weds.)

at Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge)

ESPN2

6:15 p.m.

Dec. 10, 2023 (Sun.)

MEMPHIS

ESPN2

3:00 p.m.

Dec. 6, 2023 (Weds.)

DEPAUL

SEC Network

8:00 p.m.

Dec. 22, 2023 (Fri.)

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN

SEC Network

7:00 p.m.

Dec. 30, 2023 (Sat.)

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

SEC Network

8:00 p.m.

Jan. 6, 2024 (Sat.)

LSU

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9, 2024 (Tues.)

at Auburn

ESPN2

8:00 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2024 (Sat.)

KENTUCKY

ESPN

2:00 p.m.

Jan. 16, 2024 (Tues.)

at Arkansas

SEC Network

8:00 p.m.

Jan. 20, 2024 (Sat.)

at LSU

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

*TBD

Jan. 23, 2024 (Tues.)

MISSOURI

SEC Network

8:00 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2024 (Sat.)

OLE MISS

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, 2024 (Sat.)

FLORIDA

ESPN2

3:00 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2024 (Weds.)

at Missouri

ESPN2

8:00 p.m.

Feb. 10, 2024 (Sat.)

TENNESSEE

ESPN/ESPN2

7:00 p.m.

Feb. 13, 2024 (Tues.)

at Vanderbilt

ESPN2/ESPNU

6:00 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2024 (Sat.)

at Alabama

ESPN/ESPN2

11:00 a.m.

Feb. 20, 2024 (Tues.)

ARKANSAS

ESPN

6:00 p.m.

Feb. 24, 2024 (Sat.)

at Tennessee

ESPN/ESPN2

7:00 p.m.

Feb. 28, 2024 (Weds.)

SOUTH CAROLINA

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

March 2, 2024 (Sat.)

at Georgia

SEC Network

5:00 p.m.

March 6, 2024 (Weds.)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

ESPN2/ESPNU

8:00 p.m.

March 9, 2024 (Sat.)

at Ole Miss

CBS

1:00 p.m.

* – Start time to Jan. 20 game will be determined at a later date   