SEC Announces 2024 League Slate

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M Baseball received its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule from the league on Wednesday afternoon.

The Aggies’ SEC schedule includes home series against Mississippi State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arkansas. They hit the road for three-game sets at Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.

A&M’s SEC journey begins March 15-17 in Gainesville when the Aggies battle

Florida. The Maroon & White follow with consecutive home series against Mississippi State (March 22-24) and Auburn (March 28-30).

Texas A&M alternates home and away series for the following five weeks beginning at South Carolina the weekend of April 5-7. April also includes home series versus Vanderbilt (April 12-14) and Georgia (April 26-28) along with a trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on April 19-21.

The SEC gauntlet continues into the May when the Aggies square off with each of the last two national champions in consecutive road series, starting with the reigning champs, LSU, on May 3-5 at Alex Box Stadium. They then travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss before closing out the 2024 schedule by hosting the defending SEC champion Arkansas Razorbacks.

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may shift to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. From May 21-26.

2024 Texas A&M SEC Baseball Schedule

March 15-17 @Florida

March 22-24 MISSISSIPPI STATE

March 28-30 AUBURN

April 5-7 @South Carolina

April 12-14 VANDERBILT

April 19-21 @Alabama

April 26-28 GEORGIA

May 3-5 @LSU

May 10-12 @Ole Miss

May 16-18 ARKANSAS

May 21-26 SEC Tournament