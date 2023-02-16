Searches Of Three College Station Homes Result In Three Arrests On Charges Of Drug Possession & Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

Three College Station residents are in custody on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and drug possession.

That follows the searches of three homes last week by College Station police.

CSPD arrest reports that were released Wednesday state that 49 year old Scott Siddons and 45 year old Leslie Siddons were paid $300 to $500 dollars a month by 30 year old Abraham Escobar to store drugs in their home. CSPD found in the Siddons’s home located near Forest Ridge elementary school, 15 and a half pounds of marijuana and 42 THC cartridges.

Officers found in Escobar’s home near College Station High School, more than 1,200 Alprazolam pills, 430 Adderall pills, and more than eight pounds of marijuana.

The arrest reports did not disclose if any contraband was found in a duplex on Spring Loop. That is where an occupant fired a shotgun towards CSPD officers. Return fire by one of the officers killed the man with the shotgun. That officer remains on paid administrative leave while Texas Rangers continues to investigate the gunfire.

Escobar was arrested Wednesday night in Houston. The Siddons’s were arrested last Wednesday.

As of February 16, Escobar had not been transported to the Brazos County jail. Scott Siddons remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000 dollars. Leslie Siddons remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $280,000 dollars.