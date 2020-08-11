Seager’s slam one of 3 Seattle homers in 10-2 win at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Kyle Seager’s grand slam was one of three homers by the Seattle Mariners in a 10-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Kyle Lewis and Dylan Moore also went deep for the Mariners. The retractable roof at the Rangers’ new stadium was opened during a game for the first time. Seattle made its debut at Globe Life Field with only one homer fewer than opponents had hit combined in the first eight games there. The Mariners’ 10 runs were the most by any team. Justin Dunn worked six innings for his first big league victory. Kyle Gibson took the loss.