The Texas Rangers got back up on the win wagon Wednesday night, edging the Kansas City Royals, 6-4.

Corey Seager had his biggest game so far as a Ranger, clubbing two solo home runs.

Meanwhile, Martin Perez picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run in 6.1 innings pitched.

Texas hosts Kansans again Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.