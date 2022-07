ARLINGTON, Tex – Corey Seager hit a home run for a fourth straight game and the Texas Rangers outslugged the Oakland Athletics, 10-8 at Globe Life Field.

Texas rookie Josh Smith also got in on the scoring, smacking a two-run, inside-the-park homer.

The Rangers (40-44), who have now won three of their last four, host the A’s (29-59) again Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.