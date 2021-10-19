Schwarber Smashes Slam as Sox Steamroll ‘Stros

Kyle Schwarber blasted a grand slam and the Boston Red Sox rolled past the Houston Astros Monday night, 12-3 in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

It marked the third slam in the last two games for Boston, which takes a 2-1 series lead.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy was chased in the second inning after giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits.

The ‘Stros will look to even things up again tonight when they visit the Sox for Game 4.

First-pitch is at 7:08 at Fenway Park with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.