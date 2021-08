Nothing doing for the Houston Astros Wednesday night, as they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-5.

Houston couldn’t find its rhythm against Max Scherzer, who struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut.

Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker did go deep for the ;Stros, who return home Thursday night to host the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m.

Coverage will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.