Tuesday night’s 4A Area Round basketball game between the Navasota girls and Silsbee in Huffman has been pushed back to later this week.

A new date and time has not yet been announced.

In 5A, the A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder girls will all take part in an Area Round triple-header Thursday night in Hearne.

College Station will face Plfugerville Connaly at 4, Consol takes on Pflugerville Weiss at 6, and Rudder matches up with Pflugerville Hendricks at 7:30.